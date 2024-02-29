Delhi Power Minister Atishi Accuses Governor of Obstructing AAP's Solar Policy

Delhi Power Minister Atishi alleged on Wednesday, 28 February, that Delhi Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena has been obstructing the Aam Aadmi Party's solar policy for weeks and marking irrelevant, bogus queries on it.

Addressing a press conference, Atishi said that the governor was preventing the implementation of the Arvind Kejriwal-led Delhi government's solar policy ahead of the model code of conduct being imposed for the upcoming general elections.

She emphasised that Governor Saxena must uphold his constitutional position and prioritise the interests of the people of Delhi and not the BJP's interests.