Delhi Power Minister Atishi Accuses Governor of Obstructing AAP's Solar Policy

Delhi Power Minister Atishi alleged on Wednesday, 28 February, that Delhi Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena has been obstructing the Aam Aadmi Party's solar policy for weeks and marking irrelevant, bogus queries on it.
Addressing a press conference, Atishi said that the governor was preventing the implementation of the Arvind Kejriwal-led Delhi government's solar policy ahead of the model code of conduct being imposed for the upcoming general elections.
She emphasised that Governor Saxena must uphold his constitutional position and prioritise the interests of the people of Delhi and not the BJP's interests.
“On January 29, 2024, the cabinet of the Kejriwal government passed the Delhi Solar Policy. This policy was appreciated as the best and most progressive policy across India. The new solar policy has the provision of providing a Rs 0.00 electricity bill to even those consumers who use more than 400 units,” said Atishi.
"The Kejriwal-led government offers free electricity for up to 200 units and a 50 percent subsidy for 201–400 units, marking the first time consumers using electricity above 400 units would receive a Rs 0 bill. The people of Delhi welcomed the solar policy with calls and queries from all parts of the city regarding solar panel installation," the AAP leader added.
Further, Atishi said, “Another important provision of this policy was that if someone installs a solar panel on their rooftop, the government will pay them for generating each unit of electricity. For 3KW, a Rs 3 per unit incentive will be provided by the government, and for 3–10KW, a Rs 2 per unit incentive will be given."
'Request the Governor To Avoid Politics': AAP's Atishi
"This is such an ambitious solar policy that despite the increase in electricity consumption in Delhi, we are targeting that by 2027, 20 percent of electricity will be generated through solar power plants," she continued.
On the governor allegedly delaying the file and raising irrelevant queries and objections to the policy, Atishi said, “Now that the file has been marked with many queries, it will keep making the rounds within the office, from one official to another."
"There is only one reason for putting these queries there, and that is to stop this policy from being implemented. Because if this solar policy is implemented, then people will appreciate the efforts of CM Arvind Kejriwal and his policy and will vote for him," she asserted.
“I would like to request the governor to avoid politics and delay the Delhi Solar Policy. It is a very fine policy; it will not only benefit the people of Delhi but will also control the pollution in the national capital," Atishi said.
