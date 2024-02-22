'Taking Revenge On AAP's Chandigarh Mayor Win': Atishi On Kejriwal's ED Summons

The Aam Aadmi Party said on Thursday, February 22, that the Enforcement Directorate (ED) has summoned Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal in reaction to the Supreme Court's verdict on the Chandigarh mayoral polls.

Aam Aadmi Party leaders Atishi and Saurabh Bharadwaj held press conferences as the ED sent its 7th summons to Delhi CM Kejriwal.