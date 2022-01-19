‘Positivity Rate Down but Not Low Enough to Relax Curbs’: Delhi Health Min

He said that the capital is likely to see around 13,000 cases on 19 December, with a positivity rate of around 24 percent.



He said, "The COVID positivity rate has come down from 30 percent to 22.5 percent in Delhi. The rate should be half of it. We will monitor the situation for three to four days.”

But added, "However, the positivity rate is not low enough that we can relax the COVID restrictions.”