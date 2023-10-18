Nithari Killings Acquittal: 'Who Killed Our Children?' Ask Parents of Victims

"We had hoped that the Allahabad High Court judgment would be in our favour and that the wrongdoers would have faced capital punishment," said Jhabbu Lal, the father of one of the deceased child victims in the 2006 Nithari killings.

Citing a lack of evidence, the Allahabad High Court on Monday, 16 October, acquitted the main accused Surendra Koli and Moninder Singh Pandher in the case of the gruesome rape and murder of eight children in Noida's Nithari 16 years ago.

"The court's decision to acquit the culprits was an injustice," said Sunita, the mother of the victim.