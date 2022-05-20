ADVERTISEMENT

2006 Nithari Murders: CBI Court Gives Death Penalty to Key Accused Surinder Koli

This is Surinder Koli's 14th death sentence in connection with the Nithari murders.

The Quint
Published
India
1 min read
2006 Nithari Murders: CBI Court Gives Death Penalty to Key Accused Surinder Koli
i

A special CBI court in Ghaziabad on Thursday, 19 May, sentenced Surinder Koli, the prime accused in the infamous Nithari murders, to death. This is reportedly his 14th death sentence in connection with the case.

The court also sentenced Koli to life imprisonment under Sections 364 (kidnapping or abducting in order to murder) and 302 (murder) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), and imposed seven years of imprisonment under the Immoral Traffic (Prevention) Act on the co-accused, Maninder Singh Pandher.

As per officials, Koli and Pandher were accorded fines of Rs 62,000 and Rs 4,000, respectively, The Indian Express reported.

On 29 December 2006, the shocking incident of serial murders was unearthed in Noida's Nithari village, after human remains were discovered from drains and behind the bungalow of Moninder Singh Pandher.

Koli was arrested by the CBI, which filed a chargesheet in 16 cases related to the incident, naming Koli in all of them.

Also Read

Nithari Case: Pandher, Koli Get Death For Rape, Murder of Anjali

Nithari Case: Pandher, Koli Get Death For Rape, Murder of Anjali
ADVERTISEMENT

It was alleged that Koli would lure the children to the house, offering them sweets and chocolates, murder them, and have sex with the corpses. He was also accused of cannibalism. He would throw the bones and other body parts into a ditch behind the house.

(With inputs from IANS and The Indian Express.)

(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)

Edited By :Ahamad Fuwad
Speaking truth to power requires allies like you.
Become a Quint Insider
25
100
200

or more

PREMIUM

3 months
12 months
12 months
Check Insider Benefits
ADVERTISEMENT
Stay Updated

Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.

Join over 120,000 subscribers!
ADVERTISEMENT
×
×