'Cheated, Broke My Trust': Cops Recover Texts From Mira Road Victim to Accused

The 32-year-old woman who was allegedly murdered by her partner at their Mira Road residence had sent several text messages to the accused, ending their relationship, Mid-Day reported, citing police sources.
"You broke my trust and cheated on me. This is the end of our relationship," one of the messages read, as per the publication.
The police came across chats between the victim, Saraswati Vaidya, and the accused, Manoj Sahni, after they recovered four mobile phones from their residence.
"On 26-27 May, the woman sent the accused several messages about ending the relationship and betrayal. These chats are important to prove that ... the woman didn't want to live with him," a police source told Mid-Day.
On Thursday, 22 June, Sahni was produced in a Thane court and was remanded in judicial custody till 6 July.
'Vaidya Knew About His Condition'
Earlier, 56-year-old Sahni, who has been accused of murdering Vaidya and chopping her body into pieces, had claimed he was in a platonic relationship with the victim.
Sahni had allegedly minced and boiled her body parts using a mixer and a cooker before getting rid of them.
He had also, in his statement to the police, said he was HIV+ and had not had a physical relationship with Vaidya ever since he found out.
The police had told The Quint that as per his statement, Vaidya was pressuring him to get married, but he refused to "as he did not want to destroy her life."
However, as per the Mid-Day report, Vaidya must have known about his condition as medicines were recovered from their home. The police said his medical and psychological test reports are still pending at JJ Hospital.
Moreover, a police source told the publication that on 26 May, Vaidya caught Sahni chatting with another woman and got into a fight with him regarding his alleged use of dating apps.
"The accused then entered the woman's bedroom and tried to get intimate but she refused to have relations. The woman threw him out of the bedroom and closed the door," the police official was quoted as saying.
'Served Buttermilk Laced With Pesticide'
According to the police, the couple met each other in 2014 at a kirana shop run by Sahni. They had been staying at the current apartment for the past three years but have been in a live-in relationship for nearly 10 years. Previously, they stayed in Borivali.
Reportedly, they also got married in a temple at Vasai.
The police further said that as per the neighbours' statements, the couple fought a lot.
Though the accused, in his statement to the police, had claimed he did not murder Vaidya and only chopped her body to avoid suspicion, the police suspect that she was, in fact, served buttermilk laced with a pesticide, in a murder bid.
The DNA reports of the woman, meanwhile, are still awaited.
As the body parts found in the house were boiled, "it is still not clear whether this will impact the post-mortem report. We don't know if the report will clearly indicate whether the women died due to poisoning or other reasons," a police source told Mid-Day.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)