Mira Road Accused Says He's HIV+, Had Platonic Relationship With Victim: Cops

Manoj Sahni, who has been accused of murdering his 'live-in partner' Saraswati Vaidya and chopping her body into pieces in their Mira Road apartment near Mumbai, claims he was in a platonic relationship with the victim, police sources confirmed to The Quint.
The 56-year-old accused, in his statement to the police, said he was HIV+ and has not had a physical relationship with Vaidya since he found out.
"He says they were in love, but not in a physical relationship. Vaidya was doubtful of his character; they used to get into fights frequently as she suspected that he was having an affair," the police said.
The police also told The Quint that as per his statement, Vaidya was pressuring him to get married, but he refused to "as he did not want to destroy her life."
The dismembered and decomposed body of Vaidya, who was an orphan, was found in the couple's apartment on the night of Wednesday, 6 June, when neighbours alerted the police of a foul smell.
Sahni was detained by the Naya Nagar Police on Wednesday night and was arrested under Sections 302 (murder) and 201 (destruction of evidence) of the Indian Penal Code. On Thursday, 8 June, he was taken into police custody after the Thane Court sent him on remand till 16 June.
'She Killed Herself After Argument': Accused
The accused, as per the police, claimed that the couple had an argument, after which Vaidya drank poison and ended her life.
"In his statement, he claims he disposed of her body as he was afraid of abetment [to suicide]. We have sent her body to JJ Hospital for post-mortem examination," the police said.
The police also found tree cutters in the couple's apartment in Akashganga building, reportedly used to chop the victim's body. He reportedly minced and boiled her body parts using a mixie and a cooker before getting rid of them.
They added that as per Sahni's statement, he thought "no one would come looking for her as she was an orphan."
The police are verifying the details in his statement.
'He Didn't Allow Her To Speak to Neighbours'
According to the police, the couple met each other in 2014 at a kirana shop run by Sahni. They had been staying at the current apartment for the past three years but have been in a live-in relationship for nearly 10 years. Previously, they stayed in Borivali.
The police further said that as per the neighbours' statements, the couple fought a lot.
"He was very possessive about her and constantly questioned her character. He did not allow her to speak to others, even the neighbours," a police source had told The Quint.
Vaidya was planning to appear for Class 10 exams and Sahni was reportedly teaching her math, The Indian Express quoted a police official as saying.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)