Judge, 3-Year-Old Hid to Save Themselves After Car Set on Fire by Nuh Mob: FIR

An Additional Chief Judicial Magistrate (ACJM), along with her three-year-old daughter, had a narrow escape after their car was attacked and set on fire by a mob during the violence that erupted during a religious procession in Haryana’s Nuh on 31 July, the First Information Report (FIR) accessed by The Quint has revealed.

The FIR has been filed on the basis of complaint by one Tekchand, a process server at the Nuh district court, at the City Nuh police station on Tuesday, 1 August.

The FIR has been filed under sections 148 (rioting, armed with deadly weapon), 149 (unlawful Assembly), 435 (fire with intent to cause damage), 307 (attempt to murder) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and section 25 of the Arms Act.

This is one among the 42 FIRs filed so far in connection with the communal tensions that erupted in Nuh, which later spread to Sohna and Gurugram districts of Haryana.