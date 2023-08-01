Gurugram: Naib Imam Killed After Mob Sets Mosque Ablaze, Accused Identified

The Gurugram Police said on Tuesday, 1 August, that they have identified the attackers who allegedly set a mosque in Gurugram's Sector 57 ablaze, killing one person.

"Today morning, at around 12:10 AM, some people attacked Anjuman Jama Masjid, Sector 57 in Gurugram, killing one person and injuring another. They started arson, and the fire was brought under control by fire tenders [sic]," the Gurugram Police said in a statement.

The deceased person has been identified as the Naib Imam or deputy Imam of the mosque. He was a native of Bihar. Muslims who frequent the mosque said that he was in his late teens or early 20s. He was officiating as the Imam of the mosque as the main Imam had gone to his native place for Bakrid and was yet to return.

One injured person is critical and is being treated at the W Pratiksha Hospital in Gurugram.