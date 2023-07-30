Atiq Ahmed's Lawyer, Wanted In Umesh Pal Murder Case, Arrested In Lucknow

Vijay Mishra, the lawyer of gangster-politician Atiq Ahmed, was arrested by the police in Uttar Pradesh's Lucknow on Sunday, 30 July. He was wanted in the Umesh Pal murder case and had been absconding.

The arrest was made based on a statement of Khan Saulat Hanif, who was also Ahmed's lawyer, and mobile details, the police told news agency ANI.

Mishra was arrested outside Hyatt Hotel in Gomti Nagar area of ​​Lucknow and legal action is underway, police officials added.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (City) Deepak Bhukar told news agency PTI that Mishra was arrested by officers from the Dhoomanganj police station on Sunday.

A case has been registered against him under eight sections (147/148/149/302/307/506/34/120) of the Indian Penal Code. These include attempt to murder, criminal intimidation and rioting.