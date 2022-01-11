Third Wave: Spike in COVID Cases Delays Test Results, Experts Say 'Don't Panic'

“Whenever there is a sharp rise in the number of cases, there is immense pressure on those testing you as well. I have heard from my friends in the medical field that it is quite excruciating on the ground,” the 37-year-old adds.

As the daily COVID-19 cases in India cross 1.5 lakh – and with more and more people wanting to get tested – there is an increased burden on the testing capacity.

In Mumbai, over 68,000 tests were conducted on 8 January, Saturday, and around 59,000 on 9 January, Sunday. It has been observed that fewer test are conducted on public holidays and Sundays. Meanwhile, Delhi tested over 96,000 on Saturday and 76,000 people on Sunday.

Delhi-based Kanchan booked a test via Thyrocare and got a home collection done early morning on 7 January. However, her test results were delayed.