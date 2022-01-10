ICMR Says Contacts of COVID-19 Patients Need Not Get Tested Unless at High Risk

However, testing is mandatory for those undertaking international travel and international travellers arriving at Indian airports, seaports, or other ports of entries.

In its advisory, the ICMR further suggested that all symptomatic patients and at-risk contacts (elderly over 60 years of age or those with comorbidities) should get tested at the earliest.

Guidelines for Hospitals

As per the advisory, no emergency procedure (including surgeries and deliveries) should be delayed for lack of test. Hospitals must make arrangements to transfer samples to testing facilities, mapped to the health facility.