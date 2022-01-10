ICMR Says Contacts of COVID-19 Patients Need Not Get Tested Unless at High Risk
In a new advisory issued on Monday, the ICMR said testing is not mandatory for inter-state travel.
The Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) said that contacts of confirmed cases of COVID-19 need not get tested unless identified as 'high risk' based on age or comorbidities, in a new advisory issued on Monday, 10 January.
The advisory also added that COVID-19 testing is not mandatory for individuals undertaking inter-state travel.
However, testing is mandatory for those undertaking international travel and international travellers arriving at Indian airports, seaports, or other ports of entries.
In its advisory, the ICMR further suggested that all symptomatic patients and at-risk contacts (elderly over 60 years of age or those with comorbidities) should get tested at the earliest.
Guidelines for Hospitals
As per the advisory, no emergency procedure (including surgeries and deliveries) should be delayed for lack of test. Hospitals must make arrangements to transfer samples to testing facilities, mapped to the health facility.
Asymptomatic patients undergoing surgeries and pregnant women in labour should not get tested for COVID-19 unless symptoms develop.
The ICMR has issued an advisory as COVID-19 cases in the country show an exponential surge. On Sunday, 9 January, India recorded 1,59,632 new COVID-19 cases, 40,863 recoveries, and 327 deaths in 24 hours.
