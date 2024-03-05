Chhattisgarh Govt Launches 'Mahatari Vandan Yojana' Scheme For Women Empowerment

The Chhattisgarh Government has announced Mahatari Vandan Yojana-2024, offering monthly financial assistance of Rs 1,000 and annual aid of Rs 12,000 for married women above the age of 21.
The government will also hold Mahtari Vandan Sammelan across all districts, block headquarters, urban body areas on 7 March to mark the International Women's Day. Prime Minister Narendra Modi will also address the public virtually and speak to beneficiaries.
Further, Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai will participate in a programme in Raipur to transfer funds to eligible married women beneficiaries under the new scheme. He will discuss the scheme's benefits and facilitate payment through online Direct Benefit Transfer (DBT).
The Women and Child Development Department has been designated as the nodal department for the implementation of Mahtari Vandan Yojana, with detailed guidelines for the successful organisation of the programme, including live telecasting and participation of public, urban, and Panchayati Raj representatives.
