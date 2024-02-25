PM Modi Inaugurates 10 Development Projects Worth Over Rs 34 Cr In Chhattisgarh

Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated and laid the foundation stone for development projects worth Rs 34,427 crores in Chhattisgarh on Saturday, 24 February, under the 'Viksit Bharat, Viksit Chhattisgarh' initiative. He participated in the Vikash Bharat Sankalp Yatra programme at the Balbir Singh Juneja Indoor Stadium in Raipur.

Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai, along with other cabinet ministers, participated in the programme featuring stalls of various schemes and their beneficiaries.