Vodafone Wins Rs 20,000 Crore Int’l Arbitration Case Against Govt

Vodafone Group Plc has won an international arbitration case against the Indian government involving a retrospective tax dispute amounting to Rs 20,000 crore, Reuters reported on Friday, 25 September, citing sources.

The telecommunications company had contended that the tax liability it was subjected to through retrospective amendments to the income tax law was in violation of principles of equitable and fair treatment under India-Netherlands investment treaty agreement, reported BloombergQuint.

Accepting the contention, the tribunal ruled in Vodafone's favour.

According to NDTV, the case involved Rs 12,000 crore in interest and Rs 7,900 crore in penalties.