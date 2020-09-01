SC Allows Period of 10 Years for Telcos to Clear AGR Dues
Ten percent of the dues will have to be paid by 31 March 2021, with the extension granted in view of COVID-19.
The Supreme Court on Tuesday, 1 September, allowed a period of 10 years for telecom companies to clear adjusted gross revenue (AGR)-related dues.
Ten percent of the dues will have to be paid by 31 March 2021, with the extension granted in view of the COVID-19 situation.
"Instalments to be paid by 7 February of every succeeding year, any default will accrue interest and non-payment will also invite contempt of court proceedings,” the apex court was quoted as saying in its order in the case.
Liked this story? We'll send you more. Subscribe to The Quint's newsletter and get selected stories delivered to your inbox every day. Click to get started.
The Quint is available on Telegram & WhatsApp too, click to join.
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.