SC Allows Period of 10 Years for Telcos to Clear AGR Dues

The Supreme Court on Tuesday, 1 September, allowed a period of 10 years for telecom companies to clear adjusted gross revenue (AGR)-related dues.

Ten percent of the dues will have to be paid by 31 March 2021, with the extension granted in view of the COVID-19 situation.

"Instalments to be paid by 7 February of every succeeding year, any default will accrue interest and non-payment will also invite contempt of court proceedings,” the apex court was quoted as saying in its order in the case.