Budget 2020: Will FM Sitharaman Announce Income Tax Relief?

Presenting the Union Budget for financial year 2020-21, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Saturday, 1 February, said India has added “60 lakh new taxpayers” since the goods and services tax (GST) was rolled out in 2017.

Among the many expectations from Budget 2020 is some relief in income tax rates to put more money in the hands of the salaried middle class, which will, in turn, boost consumption. What changes will be made to the income tax rates? The finance minister is expected to reveal soon.

According to a State Bank of India analysis, just 4 percent of Indians pay income tax, but they account for 41 percent of the overall private consumption expenditure.

