Amid Slowdown, FM Sitharaman Set to Present Her First Full Budget

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will present her first full Budget on Saturday, 1 February.

The Budget will be tabled amid an economic slowdown which has seen India’s GDP growth rate slip to an 11-year low of 5 percent.

A cut in personal income tax, sops for rural and agriculture sectors as well as an aggressive push on infrastructure spending are likely to be part of the Budget, news agency PTI reported, quoting a finance ministry source.