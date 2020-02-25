QBiz: Gold Rate Climbs to 7-Year High; SBI to Hold Mega E-Auction

State Bank of India will be holding a mega e-auction of over 1,000 open plots, commercial, residential and industrial properties on 26 February 2020.

It will be auctioning these non-performing assets (NPAs) this month to recover its dues from those borrowers, sources said. Most of these properties are those that have been pledged as collateral for housing and other business loans and taken over by the bank under the Security and Reconstruction of Financial Assets and Enforcement of Security Interest (Sarfaesi) Act due to non-payment of pending dues by the borrowers.

The defaulters were given a notice period of 60 days under the Sarfaesi Act, after which the properties were seized and auctioned.

(Source: Money Control)