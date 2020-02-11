QBiz: Auto Slowdown Continues; Amazon Seeks Stay on CCI Order

The Reserve Bank of India said on Monday, 10 February that banks need not maintain the cash reserve ratio (CRR) on new loans given between 31 January and 30 July for autos, homes and MSMEs for a period of five years. The RBI also sought to lower the loan rate for MSMEs by asking banks to link interest rates to the MSME segment to an external benchmark. It has also sought to free up capital for lenders by extending the forbearance on asset classification on their MSME portfolios till December 2020.

The RBI had said last Friday that banks need not downgrade the classification of commercial real estate assets where the project has been delayed for reasons beyond the promoter’s control for another year. “An amount equivalent to the incremental credit outstanding from the fortnight beginning 31 January 2020 and up to the fortnight ending 31 July 2020 will be eligible for deduction from net demand and time liabilities (NDTL) for the purpose of computing the CRR for a period of five years from the date of origination of the loan or the tenure of the loan, whichever is earlier, ” the RBI said in a release.

(Source: Financial Express)