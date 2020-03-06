QBiz: RBI Supersedes Yes Bank Board; Global Food Prices Decline

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) superseded the board of Yes Bank and imposed a month-long moratorium, it said in an announcement late on Thursday, 5 March. It expects to arrive at a credible restructuring plan in the next few days.

“The Reserve Bank assures the depositors of the bank that their interests will be fully protected and there is no need to panic,” it said in a statement. This is the first time the central bank has taken such drastic action with respect to a big bank since July 2004 when the regulator got state run Oriental Bank of Commerce to take over Global Trust Bank to rescue the private sector lender.

The RBI action follows the lender’s inability to raise funds that would have helped it provide against loan losses. Prashant Kumar, former deputy managing director at State Bank of India, will be the administrator of Yes Bank, RBI said.

