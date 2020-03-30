QBiz: COVID-19 Puts 15 Tn Debt At Risk; Big Firms Defer Appraisal

More than half of all borrowings, worth nearly Rs 15 trillion, by listed non-financial companies are in the danger zone due to the coronavirus (COVID-19) lockdown and its adverse impact on corporate finances in the coming quarters.

According to an analysis by Business Standard, 201 non-financial listed companies are likely to face a sharp deterioration in their financial position in the first half of 2020-21 (FY21), making it tough for them to service their debt.

Some of the top indebted companies likely to face financial headwinds in the coming quarters include NTPC, PowerGrid, Tata Steel, Adani Power, JSW Steel, UPL, and Steel Authority of India.

(Source: Business Standard)