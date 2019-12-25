QBiz: Govt Okays Railways Revamp; IMF Questions India’s GDP Method

The 114-year-old Railway Board’s strength will be cut from eight to five, while the eight railway-related wings will be merged into a single central service called the Indian Railway Management Service (IRMS) within a year, according to reforms approved by the Union cabinet on Tuesday.

“This will end the culture of working in ‘silos’ and mark the beginning of a new and unified railway with a coherent vision for the future," the government said in statement.