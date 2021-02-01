Sensex at 46,687, Nifty Up By 401 Points Ahead of Budget 2021
Ahead of the Budget presentation, markets opened with the Sensex at 46,687.54 and Nifty up by 401.77 points.
With the Union Budget 2021 set to be presented by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Monday, 1 February, markets opened with the Sensex at 46,687.54 and Nifty up by 401.77 points, ANI reported.
ICICI Bank, up over 2 percent, was the top Sensex gainer followed by L&T, Sun Pharma and Bharti Airtel, reported PTI.
TCS, Ultratech Cement and Bajaj Finserv were among the laggards. Of 30 Sensex shares, 27 opened in the green.
Sitharaman is scheduled to present the Union Budget around noon on 1 February.
The presentation of the Budget comes amid the coronavirus pandemic and its repercussions on the economy, which is facing its worst contraction since 1952. Ahead of Monday’s presentation, FM Sitharaman said that it will “be a Budget like never before.”
