Sensex at 46,687, Nifty Up By 401 Points Ahead of Budget 2021

With the Union Budget 2021 set to be presented by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Monday, 1 February, markets opened with the Sensex at 46,687.54 and Nifty up by 401.77 points, ANI reported.

ICICI Bank, up over 2 percent, was the top Sensex gainer followed by L&T, Sun Pharma and Bharti Airtel, reported PTI.

TCS, Ultratech Cement and Bajaj Finserv were among the laggards. Of 30 Sensex shares, 27 opened in the green.