Sensex at 46,687, Nifty Up By 401 Points Ahead of Budget 2021

Ahead of the Budget presentation, markets opened with the Sensex at 46,687.54 and Nifty up by 401.77 points.

The Quint
Updated
Business
1 min read
Images used for representation.
i

With the Union Budget 2021 set to be presented by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Monday, 1 February, markets opened with the Sensex at 46,687.54 and Nifty up by 401.77 points, ANI reported.

ICICI Bank, up over 2 percent, was the top Sensex gainer followed by L&T, Sun Pharma and Bharti Airtel, reported PTI.

TCS, Ultratech Cement and Bajaj Finserv were among the laggards. Of 30 Sensex shares, 27 opened in the green.

Also Read
Budget 2021: What to Expect? Where to Invest? Two Experts Answer
Budget 2021: What to Expect? Where to Invest? Two Experts Answer
Snapshot

Sitharaman is scheduled to present the Union Budget around noon on 1 February.

The presentation of the Budget comes amid the coronavirus pandemic and its repercussions on the economy, which is facing its worst contraction since 1952. Ahead of Monday’s presentation, FM Sitharaman said that it will “be a Budget like never before.”

(Catch all the live updates of Union Budget 2021 here.)

(The Quint is available on Telegram. For handpicked stories every day, subscribe to us on Telegram)

Published: 

Empower independent journalism.

Because the truth is worth it.

Select Amount:
Stay Updated

Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.

Join over 120,000 subscribers!