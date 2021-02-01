FM Sitharaman to Present Budget Today for a COVID-Hit Economy
Finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman is all set to present the Union Budget in Parliament on Monday, 1 February.
The budget comes on the back of the coronavirus pandemic and its repercussions on the economy, which is facing its worst contraction since 1952. Ahead of Monday’s Budget presentation, FM Sitharaman said that it will "be a budget like never before."
As India emerges from the pandemic crisis, this budget is expected to focus on boosting spending on job creation and rural development, generous allocations for development schemes, putting more money in the hands of the average taxpayer and easing rules to attract foreign investments.
- This will be the first time in India’s history that the budget will be paperless, which is a break from tradition and a decision taken in light of the pandemic
- A GDP growth of 11% has been projected for FY22 by the Economic Survey. In this financial year, the GDP is estimated to contract 7.7%
- PM Modi said the finance minister had to present 4-5 mini budgets in 2020, and the upcoming Budget would be a part of the series
- The budget will be a significant point for picking up the pieces after the economic destruction caused by the COVID-19 pandemic
Budget 2021: What to Expect? Two Experts Answer
What can one expect from Budget 2021? How will it impact the stock market?
The Quint interviewed two ace investors – Saurabh Mukherjea, Co-Founder of Marcellus Investment Managers and Raamdeo Agrawal, Chairman of Motilal Oswal Financial Services – to answer all your questions ahead of the Budget 2021 announcement.
These market veterans elaborated on budget expectations, stock market situations and advised young investors where to invest.
4-5 Mini Budgets in 2020, This Budget Part of the Series: PM Modi
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday said the finance minister had to present 4-5 mini budgets in 2020 in the form of different packages, and the upcoming Union Budget would be a part of the series.
“For the first time in India’s history, in a way, the Finance Minister had to present 4-5 mini budgets in 2020 in the form of different packages. So this Budget will be seen as a part of the series of those 4-5 mini budgets, I believe this,” he was quoted as saying, while addressing the media at the Parliament.
11% GDP Growth Projected for FY22: Economic Survey
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman tabled the pre-Budget Economic Survey in the Lok Sabha on Friday. A GDP growth of 11 percent has been projected for the financial year 2021-22 by the survey. In this financial year, the GDP is estimated to contract 7.7 percent.
