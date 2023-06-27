ADVERTISEMENT
SBI WhatsApp Banking: Easy Steps To Register and Get Information on Mobile Phone

SBI WhatsApp Banking: Follow below steps to register and access different services.

Saima Andrabi
Published
Business
2 min read
SBI WhatsApp Banking: Easy Steps To Register and Get Information on Mobile Phone
i

WhatsApp Banking of State Bank of India: The State Bank of India (SBI) has recently launched WhatsApp banking services for their dedicated customers. The WhatsApp banking will allow users to access their important bank services like balance checking, mini statement, deposit information, pension slip, and others quickly via the meta owned messaging and calling platform.

Apart from the State Bank of India, many other banks have adopted WhatsApp banking to make their services easy and user-friendly. As of now, the SBI WhatsApp Banking is accessible to savings account, current account, NRI accounts and proprietors of CC-OD accounts only.

Let us read about how to generate a mini SBI bank statement by using WhatsApp banking.

SBI WhatsApp Banking: List of Services Offered

Following services will be accessible to customers via the SBI WhatsApp Banking:

Balance Checking: Users will be able to check the current account balance quickly.

Mini Statement: The SBI WhatsApp banking will allow users to check the mini statement just on one click.

Pension Slip Service: Retired employees do not have to worry about getting the pension slips because after WhatsApp banking registration, they can get it easily.

Loan Information: Any kind of information regarding home loan, educational loan, car loan, gold loan, and others will be available via this service.

Deposit Information: Almost all kind of deposit information including savings account, recurring deposit, term deposit, and more will be accessible via WhatsApp banking.

Besides the above mentioned services, the other services that will be included in the WhatsApp banking are:

  • Downloading banking forms.

  • Locating nearest ATM.

  • NRI services.

  • Information on opening instant accounts.

  • Loan queries.

  • Information on contacts and grievance redressal.

  • Bank holiday calendar.

  • Information on using debit cards.

  • Information on cards stolen/lost.

For a detailed information, visit the official website of the State Bank of India.

Steps To Register for SBI WhatsApp Banking Via SMS

Open your messaging application.

Create a new message and follow the format WAREG>Bank Account Number.

Now send this message to +917208933148 from your mobile number that is registered with the bank.

You will get a confirmation message on the WhatsApp account linked to the registered mobile number, if the registration is successful.

How To Use SBI WhatsApp Banking Services on WhatsApp?

Once your SBI WhatsApp banking registration is successful, follow below steps to access any of the services.

  • Send WhatsApp message 'Hi' to +919022690226.

  • You will get options for all the SBI banking services.

  • Follow the instructions prompted by the chatbot and access any of the services easily.

business

