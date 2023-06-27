SBI WhatsApp Banking: Easy Steps To Register and Get Information on Mobile Phone

WhatsApp Banking of State Bank of India: The State Bank of India (SBI) has recently launched WhatsApp banking services for their dedicated customers. The WhatsApp banking will allow users to access their important bank services like balance checking, mini statement, deposit information, pension slip, and others quickly via the meta owned messaging and calling platform.

Apart from the State Bank of India, many other banks have adopted WhatsApp banking to make their services easy and user-friendly. As of now, the SBI WhatsApp Banking is accessible to savings account, current account, NRI accounts and proprietors of CC-OD accounts only.

Let us read about how to generate a mini SBI bank statement by using WhatsApp banking.