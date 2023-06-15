SBI Issues New Guidelines for Locker Holders: Know Revised Charges & Deadlines

Latest Update for SBI Locker Holders: The State Bank of India (SBI) recently released new guidelines for locker holders. These guidelines are must to follow according to the Reserve Bank of India (RBI), and customers have to visit their nearest SBI branch at the earliest to avoid any inconvenience.
The SBI made the new locker agreement announcement through its official social media handle Twitter and requested customers to go through the new agreement notice thoroughly before signing it.
All SBI banks have been informed to update the important details to the customers, and current status about the new locker agreement on the RBI's efficient portal.
When Is the Last Date To Sign the New Agreement of SBI Bank Lockers?
According to the instructions by RBI, it is mandatory for all banks to make sure that the new agreement is signed by at least 50 percent of the customers by 30 June 2023. Also, 75 percent customers are required to sign the agreement by 30 September 2023, and 100 percent customers must have signed the new locker agreement by 31 December 2023.
SBI New Locker Agreement 2023: Revised Charges in Details
The SBI customers will be now charged for their lockers based on the size and location of the locker. Small and medium sized lockers are applicable to Rs 500 registration fee and GST while as for larger lockers, customers have to pay a registration fee of Rs 100 and GST.
Here is the detailed information about the revised charges according to the SBI new locker agreement.
Small Lockers in Urban or Metro Cities: Rs 2000 plus applicable GST.
Small Lockers in Rural Areas and Small Cities: Rs 1500 plus GST.
Medium Lockers in Urban or Metro Cities: Rs 4000 plus GST.
Medium Lockers in Rural Areas and Small Cities: Rs 3000 plus GST.
Large Sized Lockers in Lockers in Urban or Metro Cities: Rs 12000 plus GST.
Large Sized Lockers in Rural Areas and Small Cities: Rs 9000 plus GST
