PNB Cardless Cash Withdrawal: Steps to Withdraw

The cardless cash withdrawal facility has been started by several banks at the ATMs in recent months. Using this facility, customers can withdraw cash from ATMs without using cards.

According to experts, this facility provides security and convenience during the times when the cases of frauds and scams are on its rise. This facility can also be used for daily purchases.

For example, a Punjab National Bank (PNB) account holder can withdraw cash without using a debit card, just by submitting a request on PNB ONE, bank's mobile banking app. In this article, know how you can withdraw cash without using any card.