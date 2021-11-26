Last Date to Link UAN with Aadhaar is 30 November
It is mandatory for employees to link their UAN with Aadhaar by 31 November 2021
The last date to link your Universal Account Number (UAN) with Aadhaar is coming closer. The Employees Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) will close the Aadhaar-UAN seeding window on Tuesday, 30 November 2021.
Those who have have still not linked their Aadhaar card number to their EPFO UAN, are advised to do it before 30 November 2021. UAN can be linked to Aadhaar using the Umang App, Member Seva Portal, through OTP verification on the e-KYC Portal of EPFO, and by using biometric credentials on the e-KYC portal of EPFO.
The Government of India made it mandatory for its members to link their UAN with Aadhaar so that employers are able to file Employee-cum-Return (ECR) challan and deposit the money into your Employee Provident Fund account.
After 30 November, EPFO has asked employers to file ECR only for those employees whose verification of Aadhaar with UAN is completed. If your UAN is not linked with your Aadhaar then your employer will not be able to make monthly contributions to your Employees' Provident Fund (EPF) account. Therefore, you will not be able to make a withdrawal from your EPF account.
This new rule was announced by the government thorough via Section 142 of the Code on Social Security, 2020. It came into effect from 3 May 2021, through a gazette notification dated 30 April 2021.
For more details, members are advised to visit the EPFO portal.
