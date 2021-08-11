Link Your UAN With Aadhaar Before 31 August: What Are the Steps?

It is now mandatory for your Universal Account Number (UAN) to be linked with Aadhaar so that employers are able to file Employee-cum-Return (ECR) challan and deposit the money into your Employee Provident Fund account.

Your employer will be unable to make monthly contributions to your Employees' Provident Fund (EPF) account if your UAN is not linked with your Aadhaar by 31 August. This will result in you not being able to make a withdrawal from your EPF account.

The government announced this via Section 142 of the Code on Social Security, 2020, with effect from 3 May 2021, through a gazette notification dated 30 April 2021.

How can you link it? How to check if you Aadhaar is linked or not? Here's everything we know.