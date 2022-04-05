'Win-Win Situation for Both Entities': Experts React to HDFC-HDFC Bank Merger

Housing loan major Housing Development Finance Corporation (HDFC) on Monday, 4 April, said that its board has approved the merger of its wholly owned subsidiaries HDFC Investments and HDFC Holdings with HDFC Bank.

Upon the merger scheme becoming effective, the subsidiaries or associates of HDFC will become subsidiaries or associates of HDFC Bank.

Summing up the deal, veteran banker and HDFC Ltd Chairman Deepak Parekh said, "As the son grows older, he acquires the father's business. This is a friendly merger. We won't be thrown out."