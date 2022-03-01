Ilker Ayci Declines Tata Sons' Offer To Be New CEO of Air India

Former Turkish Airlines Chairperson Ilker Ayci has turned down Tata Sons' offer to be the new chief executive officer (CEO) of Air India, Reuters reported on Tuesday, 1 March.

This development comes days after his name was announced for the post and subsequent opposition to his appointment in India.

“I have come to the conclusion that it would not be a feasible or an honourable decision to accept the position in the shadow of such a narrative," Ayci said in a statement, according to Bloomberg.

(With inputs from Bloomberg and Reuters.)

(This is a developing story.)