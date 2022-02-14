ADVERTISEMENT

Former Turkish Airlines Chief Ilker Ayci Appointed Air India CEO: Tata Group

Ilker Ayci will be both the CEO and MD of the erstwhile national carrier.

The Quint
Published
India
1 min read
<div class="paragraphs"><p>Former chairman of Turkish Airlines Ilker Ayci.</p></div>
i

Former chairperson of Turkish Airlines Ilker Ayci was appointed the new Chief Executive Officer (CEO) and Managing Director (MD) of Air India, the Tata Group announced on Monday, 14 February.

"Ilker is an aviation industry leader who led Turkish Airlines to its current success during his tenure there. We are delighted to welcome Ilker to the Tata Group where he would lead Air India into the new era," said Chairperson of Tata Sons N Chandrasekaran.

Ayci will assume responsibilities from 1 April.

Also Read

'Excited to Work Together': Ratan Tata's Welcome Message on Air India Flights

'Excited to Work Together': Ratan Tata's Welcome Message on Air India Flights
ADVERTISEMENT

Who is Ayci?

Born in Istanbul in 1971, Ayci is an alumnus of Bilkent University's Department of Political Science and Public Administration. After a research stay on political science at the Leeds University in the UK in 1995, he went on to pursue a Master's programme in International Relations at the Marmara University in Istanbul in 1997.

Ayci is on the board of the Turkish Football Federation, Turkish Airlines Sports Club, and TFF Sportif Anonim Sirketi. He is also a member of the Canadian Turkish Business Council, among others.

"I am delighted and honored to accept the privilege of leading an iconic airline and to join the Tata Group. Working closely with my colleagues at Air India and the leadership of the Tata Group, we will utilize the strong heritage of Air India to make it one of the best airlines in the world with a uniquely superior flying experience that reflects Indian warmth and hospitality," he said, on his appointment.

Speaking truth to power requires allies like you.
Become a Quint Insider
500
1800
5000

or more

PREMIUM

3 months
12 months
12 months
Check Insider Benefits
ADVERTISEMENT
Stay Updated

Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.

Join over 120,000 subscribers!
ADVERTISEMENT
×
×