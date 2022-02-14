Former Turkish Airlines Chief Ilker Ayci Appointed Air India CEO: Tata Group

Born in Istanbul in 1971, Ayci is an alumnus of Bilkent University's Department of Political Science and Public Administration. After a research stay on political science at the Leeds University in the UK in 1995, he went on to pursue a Master's programme in International Relations at the Marmara University in Istanbul in 1997.

Ayci is on the board of the Turkish Football Federation, Turkish Airlines Sports Club, and TFF Sportif Anonim Sirketi. He is also a member of the Canadian Turkish Business Council, among others.



"I am delighted and honored to accept the privilege of leading an iconic airline and to join the Tata Group. Working closely with my colleagues at Air India and the leadership of the Tata Group, we will utilize the strong heritage of Air India to make it one of the best airlines in the world with a uniquely superior flying experience that reflects Indian warmth and hospitality," he said, on his appointment.