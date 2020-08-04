Gold Price 4 August: Gold Price Falls to Rs 53,670 Per 10 Gram

Domestic gold futures on Tuesday, 4 August, fell by only 0.09 percent with the price closing at Rs 53,670 per 10 gram. At the same time, silver prices also fell by 0.38 percent to Rs 65,500 per kg.

As conditions in COVID-19 hotspots like United States of America and India deteriorate, investors have been leaning towards the safe-haven of the yellow metal.

The Centre on Wednesday, 29 July, announced guidelines for ‘Unlock 3’, which have to be implemented till 31 July.