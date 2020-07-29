Night Curfew Removed, Gyms to Open: What’s Allowed Under Unlock 3?
Lockdown will, however, continue to be implemented in containment zones till 31 August.
The Union Home Ministry on Wednesday, 29 July, issued guidelines under ‘Unlock 3’, which would be implemented from 1 August. Lockdown will, however, continue to be implemented in containment zones till 31 August.
What are the new rules under ‘Unlock 3’? Here’s all you need to know:
What activities have been allowed under ‘Unlock 3’?
- Restrictions on movement of individuals at night has been removed
- Yoga institutes and gyms have been allowed to reopen from 5 August
What activities continue to remain prohibited?
- Metro train services
- Cinema halls, swimming pools, entertainment parks, theatres, bars, auditoriums and similar places
- Social, political, entertainment, academic, cultural, religious functions with large congregations to remain banned
Dates for the opening of these activities will be decided based on an assessment of situation later.
What about schools and colleges? When will they reopen?
Schools, colleges, coaching centers will remain closed until at least 31 August.
When will international flights restart operations?
International travel is permitted only under ‘Vande Bharat’ mission until 31 August.
What are the SOPs for the functioning of gyms?
The Ministry of Health and Family Welfare is expected to issue guidelines for the same before 5 August.
Does this mean lockdown has been removed apn-India?
No, lockdown shall continue in containment zones till 31 August, 2020. These zones will be demarcated by the state and union territories.
