‘Discard ITR’ Feature Introduced for Income Tax Return Filing; How To Use Option

The Income Tax Department has officially introduced the 'discard Income Tax Return (ITR)' feature on the Income Tax portal. The Discard ITR option acts as a delete option for income tax returns that have been filed but are waiting for verification. Normally, taxpayers e-verify returns but the option to physically submit ITRV to CPC is still unavailable. One should note that once an income tax return is submitted but is awaiting verification, any post-submission edits by the taxpayer will not be allowed.

The Discard ITR feature is extremely useful for taxpayers who have made a mistake while filing the Income Tax Return (ITR) form and noticed the mistake after submission. The 'discard' option allows to delete the wrong ITR, enabling taxpayers to fill out and submit a new form. Therefore, this option is very useful for all taxpayers.