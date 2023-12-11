‘Discard ITR’ Feature Introduced for Income Tax Return Filing; How To Use Option

The Income Tax Department has officially introduced the 'discard Income Tax Return (ITR)' feature on the Income Tax portal. The Discard ITR option acts as a delete option for income tax returns that have been filed but are waiting for verification. Normally, taxpayers e-verify returns but the option to physically submit ITRV to CPC is still unavailable. One should note that once an income tax return is submitted but is awaiting verification, any post-submission edits by the taxpayer will not be allowed.
The Discard ITR feature is extremely useful for taxpayers who have made a mistake while filing the Income Tax Return (ITR) form and noticed the mistake after submission. The 'discard' option allows to delete the wrong ITR, enabling taxpayers to fill out and submit a new form. Therefore, this option is very useful for all taxpayers.
Here is everything you should know about the 'Discard Income Tax Return (ITR)' option that was introduced recently. Know who can take advantage of the feature and the latest announcements by the tax department.
Discard ITR Feature: Everything To Know
According to the latest official details, the Discard ITR option is available for unverified ITRs. If the e-verification process is over for a taxpayer, the discard button won't be active. Any edits or corrections should be made through a revised return.
It is important to note that while the discard ITR option allows the removal of erroneous returns for a fresh submission, the new filing date should still follow the due date specified in income tax provisions. If the filing is done after the due date, the return can be considered as belated and the taxpayer will incur penalties.
Discarding an Income Tax Return (ITR) doesn't stop the taxpayer from filing a new return. It is important to file a new return after discarding the unverified return, within the due date. Once an ITR is successfully discarded, you cannot get it back.
Taxpayers should be alert and cautious while choosing the discard ITR option. The Income Tax Department wants the taxpayers to file a new ITR in place of the discarded one. One should also note that the option is inaccessible if the ITR verification is in transit.
The discard ITR option applies to all types of returns such as original, revised, or belated. You can go through the details of the official website of the Income Tax Department to know more about the feature.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)