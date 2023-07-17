Income Tax Refund: Steps To Check Your Income Tax Refund Status for FY 2022-23

If you are someone who has paid the income tax more than the actual tax liability, then you must know that you are eligible for Income Tax Refund (ITR) under Section 143(1) through the CPC .
Generally, taxpayers get the Income Tax refund processed within a period of 20 to 45 days. However, if due to any reasons you have not received your Income Tax Refund within the allotted time, you must visit the official e-filing portal to check your income tax refund status.
Steps To Check the Income Tax Refund Status Online for FY 2022-23 on e-filling Portal
Visit the official website, incometaxindiaefiling.gov.in.
On the appeared homepage, go to the login page.
Enter the login details like PAN number, DOB, and password.
Complete the captcha verification and hit the submit option.
Now that you are logged in, go to the 'View Returns/Forms tab.'
Select 'Income Tax Returns option' from the dropdown menu.
Choose the assessment year as 2023 if you want to check the income tax refund status of current year.
Now click on your acknowledgment number.
You will get all the details regarding your Income Tax Refund on your screen.
People must note down that there are various types of income tax refund status including refund paid, refund failed, not determined, refund expired, refund returned, Cheque encashed, and refund adjusted against outstanding demand.
Steps To Check Income Tax Refund Status on TIN/NSDL Websites
Go to the official website of TIN or NSDL.
On the appeared homepage, click on the Income Tax Refund Status option.
Enter the PAN number and select the assessment year.
Complete the captcha verification and hit the submit option.
Your income tax refund status will be displayed on your computer screen.
