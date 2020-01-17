‘Job Crisis to Worsen, Businesses Scared to Invest’: P Chidambaram

In an exclusive conversation with The Quint’s Editorial Director Sanjay Pugalia, former Union minister P Chidambaram on Wednesday, 15 January, said that India’s unemployment crisis is only likely to worsen as “businesses are scared to make investments in the country.”

Citing the examples of Oyo, which recently laid-off over a thousand employees, and the software, automobile sector which sent home thousands of employees, Chidambaram said that businesses are beginning to de-leverage and shed debt, and “shedding” employees is inevitable