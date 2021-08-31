Bank Holidays in September 2021: Check the Complete List of Holidays Here
Banks will remain closed for a total of 12 days in September 2021
Everyone must keep a note of bank holidays in each month in order to avoid any clash of your work at the bank. The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) releases an official list of bank holidays is each month in India.
According to that list, banks will remain close for seven days in the month of September 2021. These holidays will be observed on account of various festivals like Teej, Ganesh Chaturthi, etc.
Moreover, banks in India will also remain close for 5 more days on account of weekend holidays (Sundays, second and fourth Saturdays). Therefore, a total of twelve bank holidays will be observed in the month of September 2021.
However, India being a diverse country, celebrates many festivals, some of which are regional. Therefore, some bank holidays may vary from state to state.
Complete List of Bank Holidays in September 2021
5 September: Sunday (All over India)
8 September: Tithi of Srimanta Sankardeva (Guwahati)
9 September: Teej (Haritalika) (Gangtok)
10 September: Ganesh Chaturthi (Ahmedabad, Belapur, Bengaluru, Bhubaneswar, Chennai, Hyderabad, Mumbai, Nagpur, Panaji)
11 September: Ganesh Chaturthi 2nd Day, Second Saturday (All over India)
12 September: Sunday (All over India)
17 September: Karma Puja (Ranchi)
19 September: Sunday (All over India)
20 September: Indrajatra (Gangtok)
21 September: Sree Narayana Guru Samadhi Day (Kochi and Thiruvananthapuram)
25 September- Fourth Saturday (All over India)
26 September- Sunday (All over India)
Customers will not be able to do physical banking operations on the above mentioned days. However, they can still make transactions through digital modes. Mobile and internet banking will remain functional as usual.
