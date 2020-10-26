Amazon Wins Interim Order, Future-Reliance Retail Deal Stalled

American e-commerce giant Amazon on Sunday, 25 October, won an interim order against its partner Kishore Biyani’s Future Group. The arbitration panel has restrained the Future Group from selling the retail business to Mukesh Ambani’s Reliance Industries for Rs 24,713 crore, reported news agency PTI.

“We welcome the award of the Emergency Arbitrator. We are grateful for the order which grants all the reliefs that were sought. We remain committed to an expeditious conclusion of the arbitration process,” an Amazon spokesperson told BloombergQuint.