Amazon Pay Partners With Kuvera: Users Can Now Invest in Fixed Deposits

Amazon Pay India, the payment processing platform of American e-commerce giant, Amazon, on Wednesday, 8 September, announced its partnership with investment platform Kuvera.in.

This partnership allows Amazon Pay India customers to invest in mutual funds and fixed deposits. "Kuvera will provide its services, products, and technology know how to create an exclusive experience for Amazon Pay's users to facilitate investments into Mutual Funds, Fixed Deposits, and more over time," reads the official statement, as quoted by news agency PTI.

It further added that, out of 600 million internet users in India, only 30-40 million users have access to quality investment products.