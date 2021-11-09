West Bengal Cabinet Reshuffle: Amit Mitra Retained as Advisor

In a notification issued by the state government, it has been said that Mitra, an accomplished economist and former Cabinet minister, will be the principal chief advisor to the chief minister and the finance department in the rank of Cabinet Minister of State. With responsibilities of advising and aiding the Chief Minister and the finance department on all matters relating to the management of state finance.



In addition to this, Mitra will represent the state government in national and international events and meetings and committees as per the desire of the state government. Mitra will also examine important proposals, files, and policy issues relating to all financial matters, which are referred to him for advice and views.



Speaking to the media after the Cabinet meeting in the Assembly on Tuesday, state Industry Minister Partha Chatterjee said, "After the demise of Subrata Mukherjee, Pulak Roy has been appointed as the new Panchayat and Rural Development Minister."



Roy is presently in-charge of the Public Health Engineering department.

The consumer affairs department, which was under Sadhan Pande who is currently hospitalised due to a prolonged illness, has been handed over to Water Resource Development Minister Manas Bhuyian as an additional charge.



Women and Child Development Minister Sashi Panja has also been given the additional charge of self-help group department, while Becharam Manna has been given additional charge as Minister of State for Panchayat.