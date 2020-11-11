Sputnik V Vaccine Has 92% Efficacy, No Major Side-Effects: Russia

Russia's National Research Center for Epidemiology and Microbiology and the Russian Direct Investment Fund on Wednesday, 11 November, announced that the Sputnik V vaccine, the world's first registered vaccine against COVID-19 created on the well-studied platform of human adenoviral vectors, demonstrated high efficacy.

Currently Sputnik V Phase III clinical trials are approved and are underway in Belarus, the UAE, Venezuela and other countries, as well as Phase II-III in India. A separate detailed study of the vaccine's safety and immunogenicity for elderly people is also being conducted.

The confirmation is based on the first interim data from the largest double-blind, randomised, placebo-controlled Phase III clinical trials in Russia involving 40,000 volunteers. The trials evaluated efficacy among over 16,000 volunteers who received the vaccine or placebo 21 days after the first injection.