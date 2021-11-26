Rajasthan: New Guidelines Issued Amid Rising COVID-19 Cases
According to the new guidelines, prayer meetings in schools have been banned.
The Rajasthan government on Friday, 26 November, issued new guidelines amid the spike in the number of COVID-19 cases in the state, officials said.
According to the fresh guidelines, students will not be forced to attend offline classes in schools and colleges, and educational institutes will have to conduct both online and offline classes.
The institutes had discontinued online classes after the state government had earlier allowed schools and colleges to function at 100 percent capacity.
Eventually, students were made to attend offline classes due to which COVID numbers continued soaring, as the students became super spreaders.
Also, the canteens shall remain closed till next directions. It will be mandatory for the entire staff to get jabbed with both doses of the COVID vaccine.
It is mandatory to conduct RT-PCR tests of students coming from other states. Also, they will have to be in quarantine till the test report comes out. Institutes, where COVID-positive patients are reported, will have to be closed for 10 days.
The new guidelines mentioned that it will be mandatory for all students to take written permission from their parents or guardians to attend offline classes in school.
Also, arrangements will have to be made for those children who opt for online classes.
Bus, auto, cab drivers etc coming to the institute are required to get both doses of the vaccine. Seating capacity of vehicles will also have to be kept in check.
