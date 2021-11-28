COVID Variant Omicron: Centre Asks States to Rigorously Test Passengers

The Centre on Sunday, 28 November wrote to the states and UTs over the possible threat posed by Omicron, the new Covid variant B.1.1.529, which has been designated as a 'Variant of Concern' (VoC) by the World Health Organisation. The Centre has urged states and union territories (UTs) to do rigorous surveillance of international passengers.



"ln view of the possible threat that this VoC can pose to the nation, it is imperative that the intensive containment, active surveillance, increased coverage of vaccination and COVID-appropriate behaviour must be enforced in the field in a very proactive manner to effectively manage this VoC", said the letter to the states and UTs.