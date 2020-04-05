Latest News: Indian Army Foils Infiltration Bid in J&K’s Kupwara

Soldier Kills Self in Jammu's Samba
An Indian Army jawan allegedly killed himself with his service rifle inside a camp in Samba district of Jammu and Kashmir, the police said on Sunday.
Makhan Lal (40), posted with the 6th Jammu and Kashmir Light Infantry, was on sentry duty at Border Road camp when he fatally shot himself with his service rifle on Saturday, a police official said.
(PTI)
We'll get through this! Meanwhile, here's all you need to know about the Coronavirus outbreak to keep yourself safe, informed, and updated.
(Make sure you don't miss fresh news updates from us. Click here to stay updated)
19-Year-Old Man Arrested on Charges of Rape and Murder in Uttar Pradesh
A 19-year-old man was arrested on charges of rape and murder of a minor in Salarpur in Uttar Pradesh. The 8-year-old girl passed away during treatment at the Child PGI Hospital, said Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Zone-1 Gautam Budh Nagar Sankalp Sharma
(ANI)
Army Foils Infiltration Bid in Kupwara, 5 Militants, One Soldier Killed
Five militants and a soldier were killed as the Indian Army foiled an infiltration bid by terrorists along the Line of Control (LoC) in Kupwara district of Jammu and Kashmir, a defence spokesman said on Sunday, 5 April.
"In an ongoing anti-infiltration operation in Keran sector of North Kashmir, alert troops braving inclement weather and hostile terrain have so far eliminated five terrorists attempting to infiltrate across the LoC," defence spokesman Colonel Rajesh Kalia said.
(PTI)