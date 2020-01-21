Latest News: Fire in Surat Market, 40 Fire Tenders at Spot

Catch the latest news updates of the day here.
Three Rockets Hit Near US Embassy in Baghdad: Security Sources
Three rockets hit near the US embassy in the Iraqi capital's high-security Green Zone, security sources told AFP, with no immediate reports of casualties.
Sirens could be heard across the zone immediately after the rockets made impact.
The US has blamed Iran-backed paramilitary groups for a spate of similar attacks in recent months on the Green Zone, but there has never been a claim of responsibility.
(Source: AFP)
Fire in Surat Market, 40 Fire Tenders at Spot
Fire breaks out in Raghuveer Market in Surat. 40 fire tenders at the spot.
(Source: ANI)
2 Dead, 5 Injured After Shooting in San Antonio Club: Police
Two men were killed and at least five people were injured when someone opened fire during an argument at a concert in San Antonio, Texas, and police are hunting for the shooter who fled the scene.
Officers were called shortly after 8 pm Sunday to the Ventura, a music venue and bar located along the Museum Reach portion of the San Antonio River Walk, police said.
(Source: AP)
