Latest News: Britain’s Harry & Meghan to Give up Royal Titles

Catch the latest news updates of the day here.
AIMIM to Contest From Bodhan, Nizamabad in Next Telangana Polls
AIMIM to contest from Bodhan and Nizamabad constituencies in the next Telangana Assembly elections in 2023, announced Asaduddin Owaisi.
Britain’s Prince Harry & Meghan to Give up Royal Titles
Britain's Prince Harry and his wife Meghan have agreed to give up their royal titles and public funding as part of a settlement with the Queen that lets them spend more private time in Canada.
The historic announcement from Buckingham Palace on Saturday follows more than a week of intense private talks aimed at managing the fallout of the globetrotting couple's shock resignation from front-line royal duties.
It means Queen Elizabeth II's grandson Harry and his American TV actress wife Meghan will stop using the titles "royal highness" -- the same fate that befell his late mother Princess Diana after her divorce from Prince Charles in 1996.
"Following many months of conversations and more recent discussions, I am pleased that together we have found a constructive and supportive way forward for my grandson and his family," the 93-year-old monarch said in a statement.
(The Quint is now available on Telegram. For handpicked stories every day, subscribe to us on Telegram)