Latest News: Britain’s Harry & Meghan to Give up Royal Titles

Britain's Prince Harry and his wife Meghan have agreed to give up their royal titles and public funding as part of a settlement with the Queen that lets them spend more private time in Canada.

The historic announcement from Buckingham Palace on Saturday follows more than a week of intense private talks aimed at managing the fallout of the globetrotting couple's shock resignation from front-line royal duties.

It means Queen Elizabeth II's grandson Harry and his American TV actress wife Meghan will stop using the titles "royal highness" -- the same fate that befell his late mother Princess Diana after her divorce from Prince Charles in 1996.

"Following many months of conversations and more recent discussions, I am pleased that together we have found a constructive and supportive way forward for my grandson and his family," the 93-year-old monarch said in a statement.