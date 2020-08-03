Live

Latest News: Sensex Drops 211 Points to 37,395 in Opening Session

Catch the latest news updates of the day here.

The Quint
Updated03 Aug 2020, 04:35 AM IST
Breaking News
1 min read

Catch the latest news updates of the day here.

4:35 AM, 03 Aug

Sensex Drops 211 Points to 37,395 in Opening Session

Sensex on Monday dropped 211.47 points to 37,395.42 in the opening session, while Nifty declined 63.20 points to 11,010.25

(Source: PTI)

3:07 AM, 03 Aug

3 Dead, 3 Injured in Road Accident in Andhra Pradesh's Srikakulam

Three people died and three others were injured in a road accident on the national highway near Jalantrakota in Andhra Pradesh's Srikakulam district on Sunday. The police said the injured were shifted to a hospital and were out of danger.

(Source: ANI)

Liked this story? We'll send you more. Subscribe to The Quint's newsletter and get selected stories delivered to your inbox every day. Click to get started.

The Quint is available on Telegram & WhatsApp too, click to join.

Published: 03 Aug 2020, 03:07 AM IST

Empower independent journalism.

Because the truth is worth it.

Select Amount:
Stay Updated

Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.

Join over 120,000 subscribers!