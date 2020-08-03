Latest News: Sensex Drops 211 Points to 37,395 in Opening Session
Sensex Drops 211 Points to 37,395 in Opening Session
Sensex on Monday dropped 211.47 points to 37,395.42 in the opening session, while Nifty declined 63.20 points to 11,010.25
(Source: PTI)
3 Dead, 3 Injured in Road Accident in Andhra Pradesh's Srikakulam
Three people died and three others were injured in a road accident on the national highway near Jalantrakota in Andhra Pradesh's Srikakulam district on Sunday. The police said the injured were shifted to a hospital and were out of danger.
(Source: ANI)
