Latest News: 8k New COVID Cases, Deaths in 24 Hrs Fall Below 100
Catch the latest news updates of the day here.
Catch the latest news updates of the day here.
8,635 New COVID Cases, 94 Deaths in India
India on Tuesday reported 8,635 new coronavirus cases, taking the tally in the country to 1,07,66,245. The death toll increased by 94 to 1,54,486.
According to the Union Health Ministry data, there are currently 1,63,353 active cases across the country, while 1,04,48,406 patients have been discharged.
Indian-American Bhavya Lal Appointed NASA Acting Chief of Staff
Indian-American Bhavya Lal was on Monday appointed by NASA as the Acting Chief of Staff of the US space agency.
Lal served as a member of the Biden Presidential Transition Agency Review Team for the agency and oversaw the agency's transition under the administration of President Joe Biden.
(Source: PTI)
(The Quint is available on Telegram. For handpicked stories every day, subscribe to us on Telegram)
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.